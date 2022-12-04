9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 4, 2022
God’s intervention to help Zambia remain peaceful, united – Vice President

By Chief Editor
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango says the country needs God’s intervention in order for it to continue on the path of a peaceful and united Zambia. Mrs Nalumango says there is a need to promote and foster unity in diversity where everyone including politicians have love for one another.

The Vice President said this today when she graced the ongoing Courts of Heaven Conference and Prayer Summit in Lusaka. Mrs Nalumango expressed happiness that she was part of many Christians who are seeking the face of God for the goodness of the nation as a collective body.

And Mrs Nalumango declared that President Hakainde Hichilema is a God-fearing man who depends on the Lord to govern the country. The Vice President noted that all leadership that comes from God has a purpose to fulfil something, hence the need to pray at all times.

“Everyone needs to humble themselves by praying and seeking God’s presence for Him to heal the land of Zambia,” she said.

The Vice President noted that as a Christian nation, Zambia needs healing in order for the country to be prosperous. She observed that the country is often cursed by its own people, hence calling on Zambians to always utter good things and God will respond accordingly.

She however indicated that there was nothing wrong in criticising the government as the State needs to know the truth in order for Zambia to be properly ruled.

