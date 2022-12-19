The government has described the theft of equipment at Muvi television station in Lusaka yesterday as a senseless and criminal act. Chief Government Spokesperson, Chushi Kasanda, said the government learnt about the theft of equipment for news gathering and editing with deep regret.

Ms Kasanda, who is also Minister of Information and Media, said in a statement to ZANIS today that police should thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that culprits are brought to book and are punished.

“This has caused a disruption in the station’s programming and dissemination of news and information to the public,” she said.

She further said government values the smooth flow of information to the public and is therefore concerned about any disruption in this area. Ms Kasanda has since encouraged media houses to closely work with the police in securing their facilities.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka have apprehended five suspects in connection with the breaking-in and theft that occurred at MUVI television station yesterday.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, has confirmed the arrests in a press statement to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mwale said police have also recovered some of the stolen items, among them, three television sets, a pay point visa machine and a central processing unit (CPU).

He added that all the five suspects are detained in police custody while investigations have intensified.

Mr. Mwale said yesterday at 08:00 hours, police received a report of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein where studio equipment was stolen at MUVI television station.

He said police visited the scene and immediately launched investigations into the matter.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on December 17, 2022 between 01:00 hours and 05:00 hours at MUVI Television Station located along Nangwenya road in Mass Media area,” said Mr. Mwale.