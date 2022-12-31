The government is set to commission the 51-million kwacha new Chambeshi Water Modular plant in Chinsali District by mid-January next year.

Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary, Joe Kalusa says Vice President Mutale Nalumango will officially commission the Water utility plant in January 2023.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule at his office in Chinsali, Mr Kalusa charged that the operationalisation of the modular water plant will help address the water challenges that residents have been facing.

He stated that the Chambeshi water plant will increase the frequent supply of water for the growing population in Chinsali district.

“President Hakainde Hichilema attaches great importance to water and sanitation and he has given a directive that by 2030 every citizen in the country should be able to access clean and safe water without any challenges,” He added.

Mr Kalusa further said that the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation has allocated about 41 water schemes for Muchinga Province in 2023 in a bid to roll out access to clean water in the most rural areas of the region.

He said the Government will continue coming up with various water projects in rural areas to improve access to the commodity by the residents.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule, said he is elated that the new water plant will soon be fully operational.

Mr Mukungule stated that the water project which is at 100 percent completion will go a long way in the efficient supply of water.

He said the people of Chinsali have for a long time been experiencing water challenges, adding that Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company has been making significant strides in improving the supply of water.

“We hope that water blues will now be a thing of the past because we have benefitted from this modular project from the Government,” He stated.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary also appealed for the establishment of an independent water utility company for Muchinga Province in the near future in order to supplement the adequate provision of piped water.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Managing Director, Luckson Simumba has assured residents of Chinsali of normal provision of water as soon as the new water plant is commissioned next year.

Engineer Simumba said the old water plant will be interlinked with the new system to ensure continued supply of water to residents.

“In the next 2 weeks, the people of Chinsali will see an improvement in water supply,” He stated.

The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary was on a 4 day familiarization tour to check on various water projects in the province.