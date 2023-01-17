9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
General News
Acting President Nalumango meets ILO DG

Acting President Mutale Nalumango says government is determined to improve social protection for its citizens.

Mrs Namulango says government is working towards improving social protection for the less privileged people in society.

Speaking when visiting International Labour Organization (ILO) Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Africa Cynthia Olonjuwon, the Acting President also stressed the importance of getting those in the informal sector such as marketeers on the NAPSA Pension Scheme.

Mrs Nalumango said unemployment is an issue that government is finding ways of addressing adding that government and ILO can collectively find solutions to challenges in the informal sector.

Mrs Nalumango said government stands ready to learn from ILO by adopting international best practices in the labour sector.

She also applauded ILO for having Zambian presence in the Organisation’s governing council.

The Acting President also stated that the decent work agenda is an important issue for Zambia’s labour sector.

And ILO Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Africa Cynthia Olonjuwon thanked Zambia for the role it has been playing as a member of the organisation.

Ms Olonjuwon said Zambia is on the right track regarding social protection adding that social protection is important for cushioning economic shocks for the less privileged.

The ILO Assistant Director General also said the organisation is in full support of Zambia’s Vision 2030 Agenda of becoming a lower middle income country.

She also said ILO will support the Zambian’s government in developing well researched labour policies.

