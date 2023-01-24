The National Council for Construction is finalising Statutory Instruments formulated to regulate the construction sector and provide legal backing for the enforcement of the provisions of the National Council for Construction Act number 10 of 2020.

Council Board Chairperson, Vitalis Mooya, said the NCC is currently working with the Ministry of Justice to formulate four Statutory Instruments (SIs) for the registration of contractors, manufacturers and suppliers as well as regulation relating to subcontracting and joint ventures.

“We came up with a draft SI and we are here to give it legal backing. We have lawyers from the Ministry of Justice to help us and this draft SI was all agreed on by all the stakeholders in the construction sector,” Mr Mooya said at a workshop with stakeholders to finalise the Sis.

He said the SI on sub-contracting and joint ventures will compel foreign contractors to sub-contract local contractors in their projects and enter into joint ventures with the local contractors.

Mr Mooya added that the country can only achieve meaningful development through the involvement of local contractors in the construction sector.

“You cannot develop the country if you rely on foreign contractors. Hence these SIs are going to help us to come up with mechanisms whereby these Zambian contractors will work with foreign contractors,” he added.

And National Council for Construction Executive Director, Ernest Nshindano, said the council is ready to enforce the provisions of the SIs once they are signed by the Minister.

Mr Nshindano added that the council management is ready to enforce the law as regulators of the sector

Meanwhile, National Association for Medium and Small-Scale Contractors President, Edgar Siakachoma, said the SIs will enable members of his association to participate in construction projects.

Mr. Siakachoma said the sub-contracting and joint ventures SI in particular will help build capacity in small contractors through knowledge transfer.

“We are happy that no contractor will undertake works without subcontracting, once this act is in force. So, we will see a lot of small contractors being helped by these big contractors,” he said

The National Council for Construction Act number 10 of 2020 has not been enforceable as it lacked the legal backing to enforce it.