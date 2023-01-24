United Party For National Development (UPND) National Trustee Grace Chivube Kaluwe says the huge achievements scored by the UPND are hurting some opposition political party members who do not mean well for the country.

Grace Chivube Kaluwe commonly known as Mama G stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has positively transformed the country and this is hurting the enemies of development.

Speaking yesterday when she addressed the media at the party Secretariat, Ms Chivube said that Bowman Lusambo, Harry Kalaba, Sean Tembo, Chilufya Tayali, Kelvin Bwalya Fube and others, all belong to the opposition Patriotic Front – PF family tree and are busy cooking lies to distract the government and paint a negative picture of the UPND, despite the UPND has scoring many achievements since it formed government.

“President Hichilema has restored meal allowances for students in public universities, introduced free education, employed teachers and health workers, and ensured that half of the retirees are paid their benefits, 116 Council workers are cleared, this has been done within one year of coming into office,” she said

On free education, Ms Chivube mentioned that this is one of the great achievement scored by the UPND as it is President Hichilema’s belief that if a child is not in school and attaining the needed knowledge and education then the country will go down in terms of development hence the introduction of free education to ensure that no child is left behind.

Ms Chivube stated opposition parties such as the PF are bitter because the money they were using to enrich themselves has been channeled towards uplighting the livelihoods of the Zambian people.

Ms Chivube further stated that the Lusaka City Council is now exercising their mandate of collecting revenue in the markets and bus stations.

“Within only one year and four months the UPND has managed to give back to the people of Zambia about 28 million, and even more money has been given back to Zambians, which has pained the opposition family tree, the UPND has done a lot compared to what the PF did in 10 years,” he said

“This is the money the PF were using to build houses, buy cars and other properties, and if this is not why is it that the PF became rich just within a short period of time, but the UPND has taken this money back to the people to improve their well being,” she said

She disclosed that if the UPND came into power without finding all these loopholes and potholes that they have been mending and fixing, by now they would have been moving on a different angle and level.

Ms Chivube has since challenged Mr Lusambo to tell the Zambians where President Hichilema and Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango have been misled, adding that President Hichilema and his administration are on course delivering the promises it made while in opposition, adding that even this year 2023 alot of changes being undertaken will be seen.

“Bowman Lusambo should tell us if at all the Zambian Constitution has changed, because the Constitution clearly states that when a party is voted in power, they are given five years mandate to fulfil and deliver on their promises to the people of this country,” she said

And Ms Chivube said it is disgusting that each time people switch on their television sets, they are greeted by misleading information perpetuated by Mr Lusambo and his PF family tree.

She noted that the Zambian people are alive to the fact that UPND has delivered to their expectations.

Meanwhile, Ms Chivube mentioned that people are now moving around freely as they even have the freedom of expressing themselves nicely in public.