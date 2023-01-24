President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA of Zambia has left for Senegal to attend the Dakar two-day summit on Agriculture. President HICHILEMA is part of a select Committee of African Heads of State tasked to ensure the continent mobilizes cheaper capital for the Agricultural inputs and value chain investment. The Head of State has been invited to attend the summit by his Senegalese counterpart MACKY SALL who is also Chairperson of the African Union.

The Presidential Challenger took off at 10:45 hours.

The Head of State will participate in the summit from tomorrow, January 25th, up until Friday, January 27th, 2023. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanely Kakubo said the trip is at the invitation of the President of that country Macky Sall.

He said in a statement that Mr Hichilema is part of a select Committee of African Heads of State who are tasked to ensure Africa mobilises cheaper capital funds for the Agricultural inputs and value chain investment. “President Hichilema will therefore join 18 other Heads of State and Government at the second edition of this important Summit, convened in collaboration with African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Research (IFAR) where the African Development Bank is expected to announce its Compact Fund to support structural transformation in agriculture in countries such as Zambia,” he said.

Mr Kakubo stated that during the Summit under the theme, “Feed Africa: Food Resilience and Food Sovereignty”, the President will participate in Presidential High Level Roundtable discussions on agriculture ,food security and integration. He said President will as well as preside over the presentation of Zambia’s Compact on Agriculture, which outlines the country’s potential and strategies for development of the sector, in order to attract investments from to private sector stakeholders, multilateral organisations.

“The participation of the President in this meeting is therefore crucial in order to shore up the Government’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships in the Agriculture sector, with key industry players, in recognition of it being a major source of livelihood for the majority of the Zambian people.The Government, under the leadership of President Hichilema, has continued to seek investments towards climate smart agriculture in order to enhance food security, ensure resilience of livelihoods and respond to the effects of climate change,” he said.

Mr Kakubo added that on the margins of the Summit, the President is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders and heads of key international organisations. The President’s participation in the summit is a significant step towards addressing the issues related to agricultural inputs and value chain investment, which are crucial for the development of the continent. The President’s presence in the summit will represent the country’s commitment to addressing these issues and finding solutions for them.

It is expected that the summit will result in the formation of concrete plans and strategies to mobilize cheaper capital for the agricultural inputs and value chain investment. The President’s participation in the summit is a testament to his commitment to the development of the country and the continent as a whole. The President’s international trips are an important aspect of the government’s efforts to improve the lives of the citizens and promote sustainable growth for the country.