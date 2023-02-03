Mighty Mufulira Wanderers striker Clive Biyeta has promised supporters that the legendary club will win promotion back to the Super Division this season.

Wanderers are second in the National Division 1 with 41 points, a point behind leaders Trident, after 21 matches played.

Biyeta said Mighty are determined to make supporters happy this season.

“Let the supporters continue giving us support. We will give them what they want and that is going into the Super Division,” Biyeta said.

Mighty were relegated from the top flight league in 2020.

Biyeta is the leading scorer in Division One with 12 goals so far in the season.

“I pray to my God who is above that I emerge top scorer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wanderers have traveled to Lusaka to face Young Buffaloes at Independence Stadium on Saturday.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE WEEK 22 FIXTURES

05/02/2023

Kafue Celtic Vs Trident

Young Buffaloes Vs Mufulira Wanderers

City of Lusaka Vs Kafue Eagles

Lusaka Dynamos Vs ZESCO Malaiti

Mutondo Stars Vs Livingstone Pirates

05/02/2023

Kitwe United Vs Indeni

BARTS Vs Mpulungu Harbour

Jumulo Vs Aguila Stars

POSTPONED

Konkola Blades vs Atletico