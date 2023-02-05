Lazarus Kambole’s football resurrection continued this weekend this time with a brace on Sunday morning in Zesco’s 3-0 home win over Green Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kambole’s brace brings his tally to three goals in two games played for Zesco whom he rejoined a fortnight ago on a six month loan deal from Tanzanian champions Young Africans.

Zesco and Eagles game was continued on Sunday morning after it was paused on Saturday in the 55th minute due to a storm at Levy Stadium.

Zesco carried a one-nil overnight lead thanks to a 2nd minute goal from Chanda Mukuka.

Kambole on Sunday then stretched that lead with goals in the 60th and in the second minute of added time at the end of the 90 minutes.

His early form with the nine-time Zambian champions is a huge lift for Kambole after spending a forgettable three years at Kaizer Chiefs whom he joined in 2019 from Zesco.

Kambole scored his Zesco debut on January 28 in a 1-1 away draw at Lumwana Radiants with the games opening goal in the 34th minute.

And just like that match, Kambole again played the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the victory lifts Zesco from 11th to number eight on 31 points, eleven points behind leaders Power Dynamos with twelve games left to play.

And the two sides meet this coming Saturday in the big Copperbelt derby at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.