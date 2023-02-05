President Hakainde Hichilema says government is targeting to build over 100 Chief’s palaces for the year 2023 as well as complete the palaces that are still under construction.

President Hichilema says the government is committed to institutionalize the Chieftaincy and restore decency for traditional leaders through construction of suitable offices and residential areas for chiefs.

“This year we have targeted to construct over 100 palaces and complete the ones that have been under construction since the year 2014. We want to institutionalize the palace with proper water articulation, some form of lighting using solar energy or other forms, build offices and meeting rooms. This time we are doing things differently” he said

Speaking when Senior Chief Kambombo of Chama District paid a courtesy call on him this afternoon, the President said government is in the year 2023 focusing on addressing community concerns including infrastructure development and other emerging issues that need attention.

He emphasized that government will ensure that all road constructions are done at the right price, right quality and within the set framework and added that government will give construction to the local contractors.

The Head of State added that the increased Constituency Development Fund(CDF) is meant to improve the livelihoods of the people and has directed that the chief be represented on the committee to ensure that their views are heard

“The chief should have representation in the CDF committee so that the Chief’s views are well represented, the church will be represented too. We want the communities to prioritize their projects” he added



And Senior Chief Kambombo has thanked President Hichilema for moving Chama District back to the Eastern Province from Muchinga Province, stating that developmental projects that were disrupted as a result have since restarted

“We are grateful for the bold step you made of taking the district back to Eastern Province from Muchinga. We are even begining to see more development partners in the District,” he said

The Royal Highness who was speaking through his spokesperson Nixon Chilekwa appealed to the President to help the District with the rehabilitation of roads and bridges which he said are in a deplorable state.

He further requested for the president to facilitate purchase of an artificial limb and transportation to aid his movements since he had a surgical operation that left him with one led

“The Chief is having mobility issues as you can see his leg was amputated. We are asking that you can assist with an artificial limb to aid with the movements” he added

President Hakainde Hichilema has been engaging with traditional leaders with the last one being Chief Mpezeni last month.