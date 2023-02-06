President Hakainde Hichilema says the government will review the flood situation in the country and declare some areas as disasters.

President Hichilema says the government is concerned with the plight of the people and is doing everything possible to ensure that all displaced people are taken care of.

The President says he has since directed the security wings including the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, and the police to be available 24/7 to ensure that the needs of flood victims are attended to in the shortest possible time.

The President was speaking today at Bweengwa School when he met traditional leaders and members of parliament who briefed him of the severity of the flood situation.

He also called for teamwork among the local authority, civic leaders, District and provincial administrations in addressing the needs of the affected families in Monze District.

“As commander-in- Chief I have commanded the Zambia Army, the Police, Zambia National Service to be available 24/7 to attend to the needs of flood victims as well as work on the damaged critical infrastructure across the country,” said President Hichilema.

“I have come here to console you over the tragedy that befell you and to tell you that your concerns are the concerns of the government, and this is why we are working around the clock to ensure that your challenges are addressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the government will table a policy before parliament that would change the design of bridges and roads to ensure that from now onwards the country starts to build road infrastructure that would withstand the flow of water and stand the test of time.

“This country was poorly managed because the roads and bridges were below par, and this is why most of them have collapsed and severely damaged. I have since tasked my colleagues at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), state house and others to ensure that we bring to the table a policy that will change the design of bridges and roads to make them all weather road infrastructure,” said President Hichilema.

The President who was given a thunderous welcome by Bweengwa residents also thanked the DMMU for working tirelessly to ameliorate the suffering of the flood victims in the district.

President Hichilema further reiterated the government’s commitment to work and complete the Monze-Niko Road to ease the movement of people and goods between the two districts and enhance economic activities.

Chief Hamusonde thanked President Hichilema despite having a busy schedule for touring the area to appreciate the flood situation in the area further thanking the Head of state for prompt response to the aid of the flood victims.

Briefing the Head of State, Bweengwa Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta said the people in the area would need relief food until April next year as over 4,000 people lost their homes, crops and livestock, and while more than 3,000 hectares of field crops were washed away.

He thanked the President for increasing the disaster funds under the CDF saying the funds have so far been used to buy 1500 bags of mealie meal, cooking oil, soya chunks among other items to help the flood victims.

“I want to thank Mr. President for increasing the disaster funds under the CDF as this has enabled us to buy food and other items for the affected families before DMMU came into full swing,” said Mr. Kasauta.

Moomba Area Member of Parliament, Fred Chaatila said about 500 households have had their maize crops washed away in his area and called on the Head of State to request the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to approve the sale of maize to farmers whose crops have been washed away in the area.

DMMU National Coordinator, Gabriel Pollen says the DMMU has worked closely with the traditional leaders in the affected chiefdoms and formed community-based disaster risk management to help the communities with basic needs and help them on the road to recovery.