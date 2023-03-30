Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane is demands K50 million and unqualified apology from Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu over his alleged defamatory statement accusing Dr Musokotwane of having received a bribe of USD250, 0000 from the contractors awarded the contract on the Lusaka – Ndola Road.
Dr Musokotwane is also demanding the immediate retraction of the defamatory statement in its entirety within 24 hours.
This is according to a demand letter by the Minister’s Lawyers, Keith Mweemba and Company, dated 24th March 2023 and received by Mr. Zulu’s Lawyers, Messer’s Makebi Zulu & Co, on Wednesday, 29th March 2023.
“We refer to the above captioned matter and advise that we have been consulted and retained by Honorable Dr. Situmebeko Musokotwane (our client). Our client instructs that we write you in relation to the false, malicious and libelous statement which you made at a media briefing held by concerning our client on or about 21st March, 2023 whereat you uttered and caused to be published false and malicious allegations against our client in the following words, thus:
“Right now we have received information, solid information, that the current Minister of Finance Honourable Musokotwane, together with the current Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development Honourable Milupi have been appearing at the Anti-Corruption Commission secretly. Initially, when the call outs were sent to the two senior cabinet ministers, they avoided going to ACC so that they could be questioned,” reads the letter in part.
The letter further reads, “And our associates are telling us that they are being investigated for having received USD250, 000 each from a named firm. That money went through a bank transfer and we know that State House is aware of this investigation, but we do not know why ACC is not updating the nation on where they are with the investigation. Fellow citizens and colleagues we have also received very disturbing news that Engineer Kutawala is involved in having transferred some amounts of money two days before his appointment as Board Chair through a bank transfer again to Honorable Milupi and the ACC are following up the matter.”
According the Minister’s Lawyers the statement or words were understood to mean that the Minister is a corrupt man who abuses his office, “a man without integrity and a criminal who is unfit to hold the position of Minister of Finance.”
“Your uncouth and defamatory words were published to a wide audience on Facebook, WhatsApp and other platforms and have caused our client great prejudice, distress, reputational damage and injury,” reads the letter in part.
Dr Musokotwane is therefore, according to the letter demanding that the Lumezi MP issues a clear and unqualified public apology to him in a similar fashion to retract the defamatory statement.
The Lawyers have demanded that the Lumezi MP further stops issuing any further statements against the Minister.
“Furthermore having regard to our Client’s position as Minister of Finance, the gravity of the allegations and published to the wide social media audience and considering also that your malicious statements were made at a time when our client was meeting with officials from the International Monetary Fund and other development partners seeking a resolution to Zambia’s external debt, we demand the payment of Zambian Kwacha Fifty Million (K50, 000, 000) sum as compensation for reputational damage and distress
It is not a civil matter. Munir Zulu alleged that he had evidence of a crime. The police, as is their right, demanded this evidence. Munir refused or was unable to provide this evidence, and so the police arrested him for withholding evidence of a crime.
The Attorney General does not approve private prosecution; it's the DPP. It's possible for an act to attract both criminal and civil proceedings. If my house is burgled into that's a criminal act which the police can arrest the burglar for. It cannot stop me from suing the burglar for causing damage to my property. Criminal libel is an offence for which the police have arrested Munir Zulu but the ministers can take out civil proceedings against him for damage to their reputations.
One of the defences to a defamation case is 'justification'.
Hon. Munir claims to have the evidence as he claims, let him allow this civil case to go into Court so that he justifies his allegations. This is his opportunity to present the evidence before the Court, and if the Court finds the evidence credible, he will have proved his allegations against Hon. Musokotwane. If not, he shall bear the consequences, that is, payment of heavy damages for damaging the Minister's reputation.
As some would say, “The truth shall out’.
Also of interest is that Munir Zulu issued the statement containing the allegations in his capacity as Secretary General of the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption.
https://www.lusakatimes.com/2023/03/22/apnac-demands-transparency-as-acc-secretly-investigates-two-cabinet-ministers-for-corruption/
Has the honorable Musokotwane also demanded "compensation for reputational damage and distress" from APNAC?
Is Honorable Musokotwane also demanding "compensation for reputational damage and distress" from APNAC, since the statement complained against was made by Munir Zulu in his capacity as Secretary General of APNAC?
Whatever information Munir has (if any) is under APNAC files. The Republican president did not advise the finance minister to petition the organization, perhaps it is the reason the litigation is one sided.
Note also that the malicious damage was caused on 21/03/2023, while the demand letter was written on 24/03/2023 which exchanged hands on 29/03/2023. How come it took (4 plus 6) 10 days to react to a matter of such grave magnitude when Munir only gave them 2 days ultimatum?
I advise that APNAC be sued as second respondents.
