Today’s Scripture

Oh! Teach us to live well! Teach us to live wisely and well!

Psalm 90:12, MSG

Live Well

Friend, are you living in the house with your family, but you’re not connected? Are you engaged, living well, making the most of the moments? Or are you in tomorrow, hoping you’ll get the contract, worried about your business, wondering how your finances are going to work out? Are you in yesterday, upset over a disappointment, bitter over who hurt you? You’re missing the beauty of this day. Once you live this day, you can’t get it back. The people in your life are not always going to be there. Don’t wait until they’re gone to recognize what you have. Don’t take for granted all the good things in your life right now. Get connected. Take time for the people God has given you.

There will always be more work, more challenges, and more problems to solve. The dreams will come to pass in due season. The problems will resolve in God’s timing. Worrying about them doesn’t make them work out any sooner. Stay in the moment with the people you love. Enjoy where you are.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the beauty that You provide for me every day, especially through my family and all the people I love. Teach me to live wisely and well and to never allow worry or disappointments to keep me from the present. I declare that I am going to make the most of my moments. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”