Chief Katyetye and Chief Kafwimbi of Isoka District of Muchinga Province have praised the Flying Doctors Services for providing health services to their subjects.

Chief Katyetye says the Flying Doctors’ Services play a critical role in reaching and providing services to citizens in far-flung areas.

The two traditional leaders expressed happiness that their areas are among the chiefdoms selected to receive various health care services.

“We are extremely happy that you have considered our chiefdoms in Isoka and your services in treating various illnesses to citizens are welcome,” stated Chief Katyetye.

And Chief Kafwimbi’s representative, Jemima Nakamba said subjects have all been sensitized to the presence of specialized doctors in their chiefdom.

ZANIS reports that the two chiefs were speaking when Flying Doctors Services Coordinator Bridget Zulu paid a courtesy call at their respective palaces yesterday.

Dr. Bridget Zulu explained that the Flying Doctor Services consist of a surgeon, a dentist, an ophthalmologist as well as general screening specialists and are expected to work in the area for five days.

“Our team comprises specialists in various fields that provide rare services that people who live in rural remote areas lack,” said Doctor Zulu.