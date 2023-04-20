President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called for water harvesting in order to maximize crop production. President Hichilema says water harvesting can play a critical role in enhancing crop production throughout the year.

Speaking this afternoon at State House when he held discussions with the Grain Producers and Traders of Zambia, comprising the Zambia National Farmers’ Union, Grain Farmers, Grain Traders, and Water Harvester Associations,

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of water harvesting as a means of enhancing year-round crop production, particularly for crops such as wheat and maize.

The meeting also focused on issues relating to food sufficiency, availability, and affordability.

President Hichilema stressed that food sufficiency and affordability are matters of national security hence urged all stakeholders to view the problem of grain or mealie meal shortages as an opportunity to work together towards finding a lasting solution, rather than blaming each other.

The Head of State said that Zambia’s favorable geographical position as a land-linked country surrounded by 8 neighbours and its hydrological conditions make it well-suited to becoming a breadbasket for the region and the continent.

As such, President Hichilema encouraged farmers to explore the option of growing early maize to increase crop production.

The UPND Party Manifesto seeks to strengthen climate resilience through improved farming methods, climate -resilient seed varieties and irrigation.