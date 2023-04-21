Fourteen Area Women groups in Chipata district have been empowered with sunflower seed and treadle pumps by the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

The groups that fall under the Chipata District Women Development Association have received a total of 206 by five kilogramme bags of sunflower seed and five treadle pumps valued at K60, 000.

Handing over the consignment, NAPSA Head of Zambia National Pension Fund Closure Project, Mathews Nondo, said the authority was empowering women in order to supplement government’s strides in improving the economic standing of women in society.

Mr Nondo said the empowerment is meant to contribute to the enhancement of women participation in the country’s socio-economic development.

“NAPSA is supporting government in responding to issues affecting women because the authority recognises the role of women in socio-economic development,’’ he said.

Mr Nondo said the donation to Chipata District Women Development Association was part of the continued activities to celebrate the 2023 Women’s Day.

The 2023 Women’s Day was celebrated under the theme “DigitALL Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries have thanked NAPSA for the support.

Chipata District Women Development Association Assistant Coordinator, Aliness Nyau, who received the donation on behalf of the groups, said the women groups were faced with a lot of challenges.

“Sometimes these women groups fail to buy even a bag of seed. So, we appreciate the support we are getting from NAPSA,” she said.

Ms Nyau has meanwhile advised the beneficiaries to use the seed for the intended purposes, adding that it should be kept for the next farming season.

“We will be monitoring you so that we report back to the people who have offered us help today,” she added.

The donation was also witnessed by NAPSA Area Manager, Jesse Kombe, who said the donation was done in the faith of corporate social responsibility.