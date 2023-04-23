Today’s Scripture

Jesus replied, “If you only knew who I am and the gift that God wants to give you, you’d ask me for a drink, and I would give you living water.”

John 4:10, TPT

If You Only Knew

Friend, in John 4, Jesus met a Samaritan woman who had been married five times and was living with a sixth man. She’d gone through great rejection and heartache, been taken advantage of, made a lot of mistakes, and felt ashamed and unworthy. When she asked Jesus why He, a Jew, would ask her, a Samaritan who was despised by the Jews, for a drink of water, He replied, in effect, “If you only knew how I’m about to heal your hurts, restore your sense of value, and thrust you into your purpose, you would know why.” She came to the well defeated and broken, but she left with a new passion, a new self-image, knowing she was valuable, redeemed, and forgiven, a child of the Most High God.

God is saying to you, “If you only knew how I can make miracles out of your mistakes. If you only knew how I can restore you, heal you, and still make something great out of your life. Just trust Me, and get ready. I’m about to do something awesome in your life.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You know everything about me, so there’s no reason to try to hide my failures, my mistakes, and my hurts from You. Thank You that I can come to You knowing that You are the God who restores and heals. I believe that You are about to do something awesome in my life. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”