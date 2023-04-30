Today’s Scripture

Then Samuel took the horn of oil and anointed him in the midst of his brothers; and the Spirit of the LORD came upon David from that day forward.

1 Samuel 16:13, NKJV

See His Greatness

Friend, it’s significant that Samuel anointed David to be king in front of his father and brothers. His father hadn’t believed in him and had left him out in the shepherds’ fields when Samuel came. His brothers made fun of him and tried to make him feel small. David showed that if you become deaf to others’ negative comments and attitudes toward you, God will bless you in front of the people who tried to push you down. He will honor you in front of those who said you don’t have what it takes. God knows how to prepare a table for you in the presence of your enemies. He is not going to promote you in private, but He’ll promote you where those who didn’t believe in you will see you honored, in new levels of influence and favor.

Be respectful to others, but don’t let their doubts and negativity toward you cancel out or talk you out of what God put in your heart. Turn a deaf ear to all that and get ready to see the greatness of God.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You have Your ways of preparing tables for me when I face negativity and critics. Thank You that You show how much You love me and honor me. Let me not only see Your goodness, but use me to show other people how great You are. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”