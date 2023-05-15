President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday humbly gave his beloved daughter, Miyanda, in marriage to Meenda Milambo during a modest ceremony held at his farm in Namwala, Southern Province. His humility is truly admirable and heartwarming.
Contrary to expectations, where a wealthy businessman and politician like him would typically organize a lavish wedding at a boutique hotel, complete with private jets and high-profile guests, President Hichilema chose the serene environment of his village. He continues to lead by example, setting a positive precedent for his ministers.
Just a year ago, one of his trusted confidants and cabinet ministers, Hon. Gary Nkombo, also celebrated his daughter’s wedding in a similarly modest manner, deviating from the glamorous and extravagant displays we were accustomed to during the previous regime. This is the way it should be! We do not expect our leaders to flaunt their wealth carelessly, indulging their families and friends with luxury items while disregarding the needs of the less fortunate.
As someone who has closely followed and observed President Hichilema’s journey since he entered the public eye, I can attest to his unmatched simplicity and modesty. During a radio interview, he was asked why he continues to use his old vehicle, affectionately called “scolocolo,” when he could easily afford a fleet of brand-new, state-of-the-art SUVs.
His answer was simple yet disarming: “It’s just a piece of metal,” he pondered. “What value or benefit does an expensive vehicle bring to me? I am perfectly content with what I drive.”
Thank you, Mr. President, for being an exceptional role model. At a time when many of us have become consumed by greed to the point where we shamelessly hoard millions of cash meant for the impoverished in our homes, your integrity shines brightly.
By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
I think it’s nauseating to politicize Miyanda’s wedding and I’m disgusted by the comments and comparisons that are being made on various political platforms between HH and ECL. It’s up to each family to choose how they celebrate such events. We’re slowly losing it as a nation. Those in politics must realize that there’s a lot that happens outside of politics. Let them respect others. I’d like to congratulate the bride and the groom for joining us in this sacred institution of marriage
True this is humility at its best. Others could have flashed their wealth in an expensive location. I also find it well enough for the President to be applauded.
Paul Simbeye
He is a miser. Besides it is his own business how weds or buries his relatives. Nothing special here.
The problem of being self obsessed and having praise singers is that even when your daughter marries, the news is all about you instead of your daughter. Hh is a greedy self obsessed insecure cretin. I pity the groom who will have to live under the control and shadows of this weird man hh. Fikapwa
@Kaizar Zulu has a heart of a stone from the bottom of the lake.
A man who got his riches through shady privatisation deals is forced to act poor because he masqueraded as being down to earth during campaigns. Why live a lie? You stole millions from Zambians. We know behind closed doors your live lives of gluttony. Why be so hypocritical? The ugliest wedding of the year.
Saw the title and immediately thought how ECL was called humble. I judged the contents of the article from the praise of being humble. That says nothing about a person’s character when it comes to politics in Zambia.
Reading the article and you see the praise heaped on a human being. And if course, because the author knows some of us now skip his articles, the name came at the end, how disappointing.
Most importantly, congratulations to the newly weds, I remember bashi Tasila’ father also had a modest wedding for his daughter when he was still President.
Kapinga will be a very appropriative person once that appointment he’s been courting this far.
He would be like Thabo Kawana, a party cadre paid to spread propaganda and sing praises. Let him stay with us in the sidelines observing how the country is being governed.
People are mixing akaso with humility. Someone with penguin hand will be mistaken to be humble, the two are different. HH needed to feed the guests sumptuously above the standards being reported here. Akose umupongoshi!
What awful outfits! This ka mr kutumpa is just a miser nothing humble here! Why is this even news?
Even if the president is a miser ……….
Ni ndalama zake, si za nyoko…….
Let him live the way he chooses………
As long as his family is financially secure………
Africans just like to over exaggerate……..
In developed countries, leaders even ride bicycles to work………..
If that happens in Africa, they will be called stingy……..
So you are European?