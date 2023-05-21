Chileshe Bweupe has been elected new President of the Zambia Rugby Union.

Bweupe beat the incumbent Clement Sinkamba by 21-11 votes during the extra ordinary elective annual general meeting on Saturday at Nalochi River Park in Kabwe.

“I shall actively engage existing and potential sponsors in the mining, agriculture, commercial and tourism sectors of the economy to hopefully seal sponsorship packages,” Bweupe said during campaigns.

He has in the past served as Diggers President and Secretary.

Bweupe is the immediate past Kitwe District Commissioner, who has equally served as Kitwe Mayor.

KPF strongman Jeremiah Manda is the new ZRU Vice President with Cecilia Tresha of Powerhouse Lusaka was elected as General Secretary.

Longa Chikwamo was unopposed for the position of Treasurer.

The newly elected committee members are Thompson Ngulube, Jeff Muwele, Charles Banda, Fred Lumbusha, Tekelolo Miamba and Thengo Ngondo.