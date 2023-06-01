Team Zambia is seeking about $50, 000 to enable it compete at the 2023 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) to will be held in South Africa from 11-13 August.

Local rider Scott Heygate said Zambia plans to carry a team of at least 27 riders to Cape Town for the championship.

Heygate said team Zambia has embarked on a campaign to raise $50, 000.

He said the showpiece will expose Zambian bikers to a wide platform as 11 countries are expected to take part in the 2023 MXOAN.

“We are trying to source out some sponsorship as many people know it is very costly challenge to take 27 to 30 bikes across borders, transportation, flights and just to cater for the team,” Heygate told Radio Icengelo News in the Kitwe Showgrounds.

“So we are out here to see if any companies are willing to come on board and help us out and see if they are willing to their logos on our bikes,on our shirts, on our caps and just help us represent Zambia in Cape Town,” he said.

2023 MXOAN is being staged under the Zone 7 umbrella.