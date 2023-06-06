President Hakainde Hichilema has elevated Brigadier General Humprey Nyone in the Zambia Army to Lieutenant General.

Lieutenant General Nyone was recently appointed as Force Commander to the United Nations Mission to the Central African Republic (CAR).

President Hichilema called on Lieutenant General Nyone to go and exercise professionalism by abiding by the rules and regulations of the UN.

The Head of State, who is also Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces said this during a ceremony at State House in Lusaka where he conferred the promotion on Lt. General Nyone.

President Hichilema urged Lt General Nyone to go and execute his duties diligently by embracing every UN mission member in the Central African Republic.

“I urge you not to segregate anyone but to treat everyone equally for the good of the Zambian people, I wish you all the best as you lead the UN mission in the Central African Republic,” said Mr Hichilema .

The Head of State said it is gratifying for the UN to recognise the Zambian soldiers saying the country of 20 million Zambians will be praying for Lt General Nyone to serve the mission diligently.

President Hichilema also advised General Nyone’s family to support him as he leads the UN mission to the Central African Republic.

And General Nyone expressed gratitude for the appointment and promised to do the best in his new role.

General Nyone said though the task is huge, he will perform accordingly with the support of everyone back home.

“This job is huge but surmountable and I am ready to work according to the rules and statutes of the UN requirements for the good of the country and entire Africa.

And UN Permanent Representative Chola Milambo said the appointment has come due to discipline among Zambian soldiers.

Mr Milambo said it is important that the UN is acknowledging the professionalism the Zambian soldiers are exhibiting in the region.

He commended the UN for being magnanimous to appoint the Zambian soldier to go and lead the mission in the Central African Republic.

Mr Milambo further urged the Zambian soldiers to continue displaying discipline in order for more appointments to come.