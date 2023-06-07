By Kapya Kaoma

President Hakainde Hichilema’s government dishonors itself when it attacks the Roman Catholic Church, its Archbishop, Bishops and priests. Aside from being one of the most educated and highly qualified Civil Society Organizations, the Roman Catholic Bishops and priests have democratic rights and liberties to express their views on national issues. Just as the Roman Catholic Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection has the right to defend the importance of graphs in measuring national poverty, the Roman Catholic Priest who dismissed graphs in favor of what people are eating on the table has the right to do so. In fact, Brazilian Roman Catholic Franciscan theologian Leonardo Boff, whose writings have influenced Pope Francis (a Jesuit), and Philosopher Paulo Freire would side with the priest–it is freedom of expression after all.

President Hichilema’s UPND shouldn’t be allowed to sullie the sacred role of the Church in Zambian politics. Mr. Hichilema is not the first President to be criticized by the Roman Catholic Church, nor will he be the last. But his response proves only one thing–a man desperately seeking to hold unto power by all means necessary, which is undemocratic. Democratic leaders accept criticisms as critical to good governance.

We shouldn’t ignore the egotistical antics of HH’s UPND directed at those who were yesterday’s allies. Such egomanias have forgotten the many times when Roman Catholic Bishops and priests spoke against then President Lungu. The Church was not tribal then because Lungu was president.

Am I surprised? I laughed when HH presented his party as a democratic institution capable of making grand contributions in the development of good governance, protection of fundamental human rights, and economic development. I laughed aloud when I heard him pledge that Zambians won’t be arrested for expressing their views under his leadership! I laughed the loudest when Joe Biden insulted Zambia at the UN as HH smiled–for Trumpists only know one thing—self-praise. Perpetual liars have no conscience, for everything they touch, “is the first in the history of this nation.” The good thing is, freedom of expression accords them rights to lie repeatedly. And who can disagree?

I may not agree with the king of liars, but freedom of expression is a fundamental right that is guaranteed by international human rights instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. We have the rights to express our opinions, beliefs, and ideas without fear of retaliation from those in power–elements so critical to good governance. This is what is at stake with HH and his cronies’ attacks on the Roman Catholic Bishops. It is an attack on democracy and human rights; it is only meant to stifle dissenting voices and suppress criticism of government policies. He wants to be a god to be worshipped–thus out to censor free speech from respectable bodies.

HH cannot dismiss the Bishops’ claims–he knows that they are informed by reality. This is what scares him. Indeed, it doesn’t matter who voted for who or which tribe one is, the truth is, people are suffering. The often celebrated “mythical” 2.8 million (if it still exists) may insult the Bishops (who ironically lead a very comfortable life than 98% of the 2.8 million who voted for HH) but at the end of the day they are using the same Kwacha! What the Bishops are doing is to force deliberations on the state of the nation, and build new inclusive space for economic innovation, and social progress. HH has the right to disagree with them, but to demonize them is uncalled for. Worse still, for the President to employ defamatory sentiments on citizens knowing too well that he is shielded from prosecution is unethical. All those insulting the bishops must grow up! The campaign ended the moment HH took office–it is time to govern and take responsibility when things go wrong. The daily cheap-attack politics reflect poorly on President HH’s UPND.

Attacking the bishops for stating the obvious is not only rude but also proves one thing—HH is becoming TOO DESPERATE as 2026 approaches. With the help of Seer 1, he may survive 2026, but the day will come when he will wear the deplorable title of “Former president.” HH’s cronies will be publicly and utterly disgraced, and fortunate ones will end in prisons as Zambians cheer.

President HH and UPND note this: your power will only be for 3 years, at the most 8 years!

Grow up!