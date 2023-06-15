The increasing number of pregnant women giving birth at home has raised concerns among health authorities in Kanchibiya District of Muchinga Province. Kanchibiya District Health Director, Arron Ngwevu, revealed that approximately 50 percent of pregnant women in the district choose home births instead of utilizing nearby health facilities. This trend has prompted worries due to the potential risks associated with complications that may arise during childbirth.

During a meeting with heads of government departments in Kanchibiya District, Dr. Ngwevu expressed his concern regarding the situation. He emphasized that home births pose risks to both the mothers and their babies, as certain deliveries may require specialized care only available at health facilities. One of the main reasons cited for the preference of home births is the discomfort experienced by expecting mothers and their partners when faced with health facilities primarily staffed by male workers.

Furthermore, Dr. Ngwevu highlighted that long distances and limited transportation to health facilities were also contributing factors to the increase in home births. To address this issue, he called for the involvement of traditional leaders in sensitizing the community about the importance of delivering at health facilities.

Kanchibiya District Commissioner, Chrispin Chilekwa, echoed the concerns raised by Dr. Ngwevu, emphasizing the need for extensive sensitization to help women understand the criticality of utilizing health facilities during childbirth. Mr. Chilekwa warned that if left unaddressed, the situation had the potential to lead to an increase in maternal deaths and complications within the district. He emphasized the necessity of a united effort to ensure the safe delivery of all expectant mothers through the use of health facilities.

Rachael Musupa, an expecting mother from the Chalabesa area, shared her perspective on the matter, stating that she had no reservations about delivering at a health facility, regardless of whether it was manned by male or female health workers. She stressed the importance of safety during childbirth and urged fellow women to prioritize delivering at health facilities where trained staff can provide necessary care.

Efforts to sensitize the community, engage traditional leaders, and improve transportation infrastructure to health facilities are crucial in promoting a shift towards facility-based deliveries. The collaboration of stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, government officials, and community leaders, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being of pregnant women and their newborns in Kanchibiya District.