Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma met with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, at the command’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany on June 12.

Zambia’s delegation accompanying the Honorable Lufuma included National Security Advisor Dr. Lawrence Mwananyanda; Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Colin Barry; Army Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Zyeele; National Service Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Reuben Mwewa; and Secretary for Defense / Chief of Defense Intelligence Brig. Gen. Oscar Chapula.

The command welcomed the delegation as Zambia continues to focus on regional peace and security. Zambia is a security leader in the region, participating in both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique and the U.N. mission in Central African Republic known as MINUSCA.

During the visit, AFRICOM leaders took the opportunity to commend the delegation for its nation’s commitment to U.N. peacekeeping missions and other regional security missions, noting that Zambia is setting the example for others to follow with military professionalism and discipline. Zambia is also a proven role model for the integration of women into almost every branch of Zambia’s Armed Forces.

The United States partners with Zambia through several initiatives aimed at strengthening security cooperation. Through the Global Peace Operations Initiative, the United States has invested over $9 million in assistance for pre-deployment training for Zambian battalions supporting MINUSCA. The U.S. also helped support and modernize the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Center.