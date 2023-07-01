Police in Lusaka today charged and arrested a 55-year-old man of Meanwood Ndeke in Lusaka for the offence of Failure to obey traffic signal conveyed by a Police officer on duty.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lusaka today that Adamson Neil disregarded Police directives to give way to the motorcade, which was carrying His Majesty, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport along Airport Road around 10:00 hours.

Mr. Mwale said that the incident occurred between Zambia Air Force Base turn off and Meanwood Ndeke junction.

He said that Mr. Neil who was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero registration number ABX 9562, while driving towards ZAF Base turn off, disobeyed Police directives for him to pave way for the motorcade.

Mr. Mwale said Police officers intercepted the suspect at Airport Police checkpoint where he was detained.

Mr. Mwale said Mr. Neil was released after paying K300.00 admission of guilt fine.

“We call on the public especially motorists to be law abiding at all times and avoid being in conflict with the law, ” said Mr. Mwale.