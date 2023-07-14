Government says it will in the next few days announce the new investor to take over operations at Mopani Copper Mine.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mines and Minerals Development Minister, Paul Kabuswe said the matter has reached its conclusion and that government was negotiating for a better deal that puts Zambians at the centre of negotiations.

The Minister explained that the UPND administration took time to deliberate over the matter involving Mopani so as to address all the teething issues surrounding the mine before reaching a concrete decision.

Mr. Kabuswe also announced that only one important issue remains to be resolved in the Konkola Copper Mines KCM matter before a consensus could be reached with the mine’s Majority shareholders Vedanta Resources.

The Minister hoped that the KCM matter could be resolved at the end of this month.

Meanwhile Mine Unions such as the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) through its President Joseph Chewe, the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers – NUMAW President Saul Simujika and the United Mine Workers Union of Zambia UMUZ President Wisdom Ngwira, have all commended government for the strides it has made in ensuring that controversial issues surrounding KCM and Mopani are resolved in.

The mine union leaders stated that the positive statements coming from the Zambian government have brought hope and excitement among the Zambian populace especially among the residents of the copperbelt.