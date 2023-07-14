Government says it will in the next few days announce the new investor to take over operations at Mopani Copper Mine.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mines and Minerals Development Minister, Paul Kabuswe said the matter has reached its conclusion and that government was negotiating for a better deal that puts Zambians at the centre of negotiations.
The Minister explained that the UPND administration took time to deliberate over the matter involving Mopani so as to address all the teething issues surrounding the mine before reaching a concrete decision.
Mr. Kabuswe also announced that only one important issue remains to be resolved in the Konkola Copper Mines KCM matter before a consensus could be reached with the mine’s Majority shareholders Vedanta Resources.
The Minister hoped that the KCM matter could be resolved at the end of this month.
Meanwhile Mine Unions such as the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) through its President Joseph Chewe, the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers – NUMAW President Saul Simujika and the United Mine Workers Union of Zambia UMUZ President Wisdom Ngwira, have all commended government for the strides it has made in ensuring that controversial issues surrounding KCM and Mopani are resolved in.
The mine union leaders stated that the positive statements coming from the Zambian government have brought hope and excitement among the Zambian populace especially among the residents of the copperbelt.
When you say soon it’s not specific. Give an actual date.
The President took time to appoint his cabinet so that he appoints a good team that will help me deliver but look at what we got .Clueless people
Who created the mess to start with? Is it not the man you thought was the greatest thing to have happened to Zambia since the advent of the internet? Edgar Lungu allowed Eric Silwamba not only to sit on the ZCCM-IH board but also to chair it while his law firm was a legal advisor to one of the mining companies. Who does that if they want to be taken seriously by right-thinking members of society?
New investor? How did you eliminate Vedanta? Everyone thought there’s a legal implication concerning the Vedanta company.
Making deals to feel their pockets first….this is bread and butter for HH and his Bandit Ministers…..
How many times are we going to hear this. Jesus said he was coming “soon” over 2000 years ago. Is this the kind of soon we are being promised? HH has already sold the mines to the highest bidder. Kabuswe is just headless chicken who has no idea what HH promised the mining foreigners when they were funding him while in opposition.
LEAVE JESUS OUT OF IT AFTERALL HE IS BELIEVE AND THATS ALL