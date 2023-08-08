The Anti-Smuggling Taskforce from Ndola District has intercepted a Scania truck carrying 700 × 25 kilograms of mealie meal enroute to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said in a statement that the Scania truck registration number BAL 2687 was found loaded with 700 different brands of 25 Kg bags of mealie meal along Kambowa road in Masaiti District.

Mr. Mweemba stated that brief facts before the Police are that on Sunday August 6, 2023, the Anti-Smuggling Team whilst conducting their patrols received a tip off that there were people intending to smuggle mealie to the neighboring DRC using Kambowa road in Masaiti District.

Around 21: 30 hours, the Officers intensified on their patrols and whilst in the Tug-Argan area along Kambowa Road, noticed a Scania Truck carrying mealie meal.

Mr. Mweemba disclosed that when the smugglers noticed the presence of police, they ran away abandoning the said truck and the contraband.

The Anti-smuggling team managed to intercept the abandoned truck and drove it to Ndola Central Police station where it has since been parked.

The Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer said formalities will be done to have the mealie meal disposed of through the courts of law.

Mr. Mweemba disclosed that the team will establish the owner of the truck through the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RATSA).