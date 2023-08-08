Green Buffaloes have scooped the Kitwe Open Men’s Basketball Championship staged at Ravens Club over the weekend.

Buffaloes beat Matero Magic 70-53 to emerge champions of the two-day event.

In the semifinals, Buffaloes eliminated Munali Suns via 75-57 score-line as Magic edged Kamfinsa Cardinals 56-41.

The Soldiers launched the campaign with a 35-30 win over IC Tigers.

Kamfinsa were the best performing Copperbelt based team after finishing in the semifinals.

It was a case of midlands teams maintaining their dominance over Copperbelt sides