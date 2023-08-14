Students at Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali district have staged a riot following the death of their fellow student who died in unclear circumstances yesterday.

Kapasa Makasa University Assistant Registrar in charge of Public Relations and Administration Tabitha Nkomeshya said the death of 20-year-old David Mbale, a first-year Animal Science student from Ndola who died yesterday after being found unconscious in his room, has fueled the riots at the University.

Ms Nkomeshya, who confirmed the incident in Chinsali today, said Mbale died on Sunday, August 13, after he came back from attending a church service.

She said his roommate later found David unresponsive on his bed after which they rushed him to the campus clinic where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“Our health practitioners tried their best, but it was unfortunate that it was too late,” she said.

Ms Nkomeshya further stated that the body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary awaiting for post-mortem to be conducted on him.

She has since appealed to the students to remain calm and desist from the riotous behaviour, stressing that the University administration is equally saddened over the death of the student.

Kapasa Makasa University Students Union (KAMUSU) president, Brian Bwalya has bemoaned the lack of quality healthcare services at the University.

Mr Bwalya said the death of their colleague could have been avoided if there was a prompt response towards health care emergencies.

He stated that there is a need for the University to immediately procure an ambulance in order to urgently address emergency health matters to avoid such deaths.

“In January, we lost a student owing to lack of an ambulance, we cannot continue to live like animals and we will not open that road until we see an ambulance here,” he stated.

The students blocked the Great North Road near the entrance of the University by burning tyres, causing a jam in the flow of traffic.