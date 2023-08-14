Senior Chief Ishindi, of the Lunda people in Zambezi district, has voiced a compelling request to the government, urging the consideration and establishment of a university within North Western Province. The traditional leader emphasized that the province is ripe for a university, which would alleviate the financial burden of sending students to institutions in other regions.

Speaking from his esteemed Mukandankunda royal palace, Senior Chief Ishindi passionately articulated the need for a university to foster local education and provide accessible opportunities for higher learning. He underscored the potential benefits, such as boosting educational attainment, encouraging local talent, and driving regional development.

Additionally, the chief proposed a strategic move to further equitable development within Zambezi district. He called on the government to consider the delimitation of Zambezi East Constituency into Zambezi North and Zambezi South. Such a step, he argued, would facilitate a more even distribution of development initiatives throughout the district.

These recommendations were shared during a meeting with Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo, who visited Senior Chief Ishindi’s palace. The discussions took place in anticipation of the forthcoming 38th Lunda Lubanza Traditional ceremony of the Lunda people in Zambezi district.