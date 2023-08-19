As Zimbabwe prepares for its upcoming election scheduled for August 23, 2023, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission has deployed its teams across all provinces of the country to monitor the electoral process.

Headed by Dr. Nevers Mumba, the SADC Election Observer Mission has already reported a sense of general calm and peace as they commence their observation mission. Dr. Mumba took the opportunity to commend both the Zimbabwean Government and its citizens for maintaining a peaceful environment in the lead-up to the election.

In a launch statement for the elections in Zimbabwe, Dr. Mumba emphasized that the mission’s primary goal is to assess the conduct of the elections according to a set of principles outlined in the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines governing Democratic Elections. These assessments will be in line with national legal instruments.

One of the key objectives of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission is to ensure that Zimbabwe’s citizens are able to fully participate in the democratic and developmental processes of their nation. The presence of international observers helps promote transparency, credibility, and fairness in the electoral process.

The mission will continue to closely monitor the situation in Zimbabwe in the run-up to the election and during the voting process itself. Their findings will be instrumental in providing an impartial assessment of the election’s conduct, which is vital for the democratic progress of Zimbabwe and the broader region.