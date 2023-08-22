In an announcement on his official Facebook page, President Hakainde Hichilema revealed the eagerly anticipated commencement of roadworks on the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway. President Hichilema described this project as a flagship initiative under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) financing model.

In his brief Facebook post, President Hichilema stated, “The works on the much-awaited Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway project have commenced. This is one of our flagship projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) financing model.” The announcement marks a significant milestone in the development of Zambia’s infrastructure.

President Hichilema expressed his optimism for the successful completion of the project, highlighting the government’s unwavering commitment to transforming Zambia into a pivotal transport hub for Southern and Central Africa. He stated, “We look forward to the smooth completion of this project and lay the foundation for other similar arrangements as we make Zambia the transport hub for Southern and Central Africa.”

The Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway project has been eagerly awaited and is seen as a crucial infrastructure development that will improve connectivity and transportation efficiency between these two major cities. The modernization of this key transportation route is expected to facilitate economic growth, enhance trade, and improve overall accessibility for residents and businesses.

This major undertaking follows the signing of a groundbreaking 25-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) Concession Agreement on February 28, 2023, between the Zambian government and the Macro Oceans Investment Consortium (MOIC). Under the terms of the agreement, MOIC has committed to constructing a 327-kilometer dual carriageway, connecting Lusaka and Ndola, at a total cost of 650 million United States dollars.