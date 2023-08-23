The Government had announced plans to repeal the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015, in order to establish the Minerals Regulation Commission and put in place a legal framework to guide geological mapping and mineral resource exploration.

Cabinet has since approved in principle the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015.

According to acting Chief Government spokesperson Mike Mposha, the current Legislation is inadequate in dealing with many issues related to increase in illegal mining activities, environmental degradation, poor occupational health and safety standards.

“Cabinet approved in principle, to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015, in order to establish the Minerals Regulation Commission and put in place a legal framework to guide geological mapping and mineral resource exploration as well as investment by Government in the mining sector,” Mr. Mposha said.

“It is in the interest of the Government to establish an effective and responsive institution to regulate the mining sector, as well as put in place a legal framework that will stimulate investment in geological mapping and mineral exploration as well as enhance Government’s participation in mineral resource development to leverage from the opportunities in the mining sector.”

Mr. Mposha added that the proposed legislation will make the mining industry responsive to modern day demands.

“The current Legislation is inadequate in dealing with many issues related to increase in illegal mining activities, environmental degradation, poor occupational health and safety standards, unsustainable exploration and mining methods, as well as loss of Government revenue including low investment in geological mapping and mineral resource exploration to stimulate capital inflows in the mining sector,” he said.