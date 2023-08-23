The Government had announced plans to repeal the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015, in order to establish the Minerals Regulation Commission and put in place a legal framework to guide geological mapping and mineral resource exploration.
Cabinet has since approved in principle the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015.
According to acting Chief Government spokesperson Mike Mposha, the current Legislation is inadequate in dealing with many issues related to increase in illegal mining activities, environmental degradation, poor occupational health and safety standards.
“Cabinet approved in principle, to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015, in order to establish the Minerals Regulation Commission and put in place a legal framework to guide geological mapping and mineral resource exploration as well as investment by Government in the mining sector,” Mr. Mposha said.
“It is in the interest of the Government to establish an effective and responsive institution to regulate the mining sector, as well as put in place a legal framework that will stimulate investment in geological mapping and mineral exploration as well as enhance Government’s participation in mineral resource development to leverage from the opportunities in the mining sector.”
Mr. Mposha added that the proposed legislation will make the mining industry responsive to modern day demands.
“The current Legislation is inadequate in dealing with many issues related to increase in illegal mining activities, environmental degradation, poor occupational health and safety standards, unsustainable exploration and mining methods, as well as loss of Government revenue including low investment in geological mapping and mineral resource exploration to stimulate capital inflows in the mining sector,” he said.
One of the biggest issues driving illigal mining, environmental degradation and foreigners stealing minerals is……….
Secrecy….
Citizens of zambia should know what is being mined , and where………..
Now , you just see mining activities pop up with a lot of foreign nationals while citizens are left in the dark as to what is going on…..
Zambians are custodians of their land and should be aware of what is being mined……
Excellent working government. Tupuba above tuchile tuletalika
BOLLOCKS IMWE
WHILST OUR LEADER HAS GOOD INTENTIONS THOSE REPRESENTING HIM ARE BACKWARD
AND NOT SUITED TO THEIR POSITIONS
WE URGENTLY NEED A RESHUFLE
I agree with reshuffles. The Kabuswe’s have failed to keep with the demands in that ministry.
There’s nothing new here. Laws are there to regulate mining including occupational health. The problem lies in effectively applying the laws pertaining to the issues being outlined here. Everyone wants a something during their course of work. This is where the problem lies. You repeal and repeal but if the hunter is not willing to hunt there will be no game meat.