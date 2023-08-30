The Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP, issued a press statement in response to accusations made by Mr. Harry Kalaba, the leader of the opposition Citizens First Party. The government categorically dismissed the accusations as baseless and emphasized its focus on national development and citizens’ well-being.

Mr. Kalaba had alleged that the government was involved in the production of a video that circulated on various media platforms. This video showed him being confronted by a Zimbabwean journalist regarding his alleged association with a notorious gold mafia.

In response, the government strongly refuted any involvement in the production of the video and expressed its disapproval of Mr. Kalaba’s statements in the media. The government took exception to Mr. Kalaba’s claims that it was engaging foreign nationals to humiliate citizens and damage his political image.

The press statement urged Mr. Kalaba to provide an explanation regarding how he came into contact and engaged in a conversation with the Zimbabwean journalist. While acknowledging every citizen’s right to interact with others freely, the government emphasized that Mr. Kalaba’s attempt to involve the government in a purely personal matter was inappropriate.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP, reminded Mr. Kalaba of the importance of responsible political discourse and encouraged him to refrain from spreading unfounded accusations. The government reaffirmed its dedication to addressing matters of development and the welfare of the Zambian people, asserting its commitment to prioritizing national interests over petty issues raised by individuals.