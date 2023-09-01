A 31-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child from the Chilyabufu chiefdom in Itezhi-Tezhi, in Southern Province are suffering from severe burns after her husband allegedly poured hot water on them.

Both Itezhi-Tezhi Member of Parliament and Headman Bwato have confirmed the incident that occurred yesterday evening in Banamwaze area in Chilyabufu chiefdom.

According to headman Bwato, Webby Shamatwi, 32, is alleged to have poured hot water on Anna Kapande after discovering her with another man in the house.

“According to the information we have so far, Shamatwi went to see her wife yesterday only to find her with another man in the house, who immediately fled,” said Headman Bwato.

According to the traditional leader, after the unidentified man fled, Shamatwi and his wife got into a furious fight, which resulted in the wife and child being burned with hot water.

Shamatwi is suspected of being beaten and has sustained injuries, according to the headman, and has been hospitalised at Itezhi-Tezhi district hospital.

Meanwhile, Itezhi Tezhi, Member of Parliament, has lamented the rise in cases of gender-based violence (GBV), despite efforts to combat the scourge.

He stated that GBV will not be tolerated in the Itezhi -ltezhi constituency, and that Shamatwi will report to police as soon as he recovers.