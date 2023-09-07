President Hakainde Hichilema has directed investigative wings in the country to ensure that no arrests are made before investigations are conducted.

President Hichilema wondered why investigative wings have continued arresting people without first investigating cases saying this not the first time he has advised over the matter.The Head of State said investigative wings should also ensure that people are prosecuted within a short period of time.

The President said this today during the swearing-in ceremony of Monica Mwansa as Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director General and Njavwa Simutowe as Luapula Province Minister.

Mr Hichilema said investigative wings should ensure that justice for the people is achieved.

“Madam Mwansa as you take up the new position am calling upon you to ensure that Justice for the people is achieved. I do not know why investigative wings have continued arresting people before investigations are conducted. And I have made this call many times. So please I want to see change as you take up the new position,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has also called on the newly sworn-in Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe to promote legal mining in the province.

Mr Hichilema said illegal mining has robbed the country of so many resources hence the new minister should ensure that sanity is restored in the province.

He stated that there has been a lot of illegal mining in Luapula stating that government will ensure those found wanting are prosecuted.

“There has been a number of illegal mining there. But as you take up this new position ensure that illegal mining comes to an end. This government will continue prosecuting those found wanting in illegal mining. This will be regardless of who you are, whether friends or not. You know what I am talking about,” he said.

Speaking after being sworn-in, ACC Deputy Director General, Monica Mwansa assured that she will do everything possible and ensure that the presidential directive is attained.

And newly sworn-in Luapula Province Minister, Njavwa Simutowe said he will ensure that illegal mining in the province is put to an end.