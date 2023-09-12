The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia (NMCZ) has expressed concern with the growing gap in the clinical skills of health practitioners across the country.

Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Beauty Zimba said in a speech read on her behalf by NMCZ North-Western regional Manager James Mesa during the 9th combined graduation ceremony for the province, Ms. Zimba described the development as unfortunate.

Ms Zimba said the council is determined to address the challenge as it threatened the safety of the lives of many citizens.

She disclosed that the council has intensified investigation of all reported cases of professional misconduct stating appropriate actions would be taken to health practitioners that had inadequate skills.

Ms. Zimba said the council may impose some sanctions against offenders which include retaining or even suspension of the nurse or midwife’s certificate of registration as well as practicing certificate as provided for in the Nurses and Midwives act.

She stated that the council will address the challenge by also strengthening enforcement of the set standards of nursing and midwifery education, training and practice to ensure that only competent nurses and midwives graduate as practitioners.

Meanwhile, Ms. Zimba disclosed that the council had revised the Code of Ethics for Nurses and Midwives to make it current, relevant and responsive to the emerging trends and re-align it to the provisions of the Nurses and Midwives Act number 10 of 2019.

She said once the statutory Instrument is signed, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia (NMCZ) would publish and embark on sensitization of all nurses and Midwives.

Ms. Zimba further stated that the NMCZ would without delay religiously implement the Code of Ethics and all the practitioners who would be found wanting would have themselves to blame.

She assured the nation that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia (NMCZ) remains resolute in its quest to improve the quality of nursing education, training and practice in order not only to protect the public from unsafe practice but also to preserve the image of the nursing and midwifery profession.

Ms. Zimba however urged the graduates to be competent and professional in their practice, adding that they must not leave room for error as they execute their duties for them to be shining examples to other colleagues.

And University of Zambia School of Medicine (UNZASOM) Acting Dean of Medicine Professor Evans Mpabalwani also in a speech read by Dr. Michael Chigunta advised the training institutions to take advantage of the training opportunities in North-Western Province owing to the growing population.

“You must increase training opportunities in this region because the population is growing very fast” Professor Mpabalwani said