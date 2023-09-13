A 41-year-old deputy head teacher has died after he was involved in a road traffic accident in Chasefu District of Eastern province.

Alvious Mwale, a Deputy Headteacher at Phikamalaza Primary School is reported to have fallen from a moving motorbike which he was riding from Eluhangeni to Phikamalaza on Sunday, 10 September 2023.

Chasefu District Education Board Secretary, Ben Ngoma confirmed the death of the man in an interview that the deceased fell-off from the motorbike on Sunday and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lundazi District Hospital.

Mr Ngoma described as regrettable the death of an energetic member of staff who he said was hardworking and progressive in his career.

And Phikamalaza Primary School Head teacher, Mark Sakala, who also confirmed the death of the deputy head teacher, said the accident happened near Lupafya Village around 19:00hrs.

Mr Sakala explained that he received the report of the accident around 21:00 hours and rushed to the accident scene in company of his wife.

He said upon arrival, they found him lying on the ground in an unconscious state.

Mr Sakala said the deceased is believed to have hit his head on the ground as he sustained a cut on the forehead with blood coming out of the nose and the eyes.

The body of the deceased is lying in Lundazi District Hospital mortuary, waiting for burial slated for September, 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, Police in the district say they have not received any report concerning a road traffic accident involving a motor bike.