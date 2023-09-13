PR Girls successfully host the 8th Lusaka July in september as africa’s biggest day of fashion! Naming Malawian Tay Grin, Zimbabwean Zodwa Mkandla and Zambian Kidist Kiffle As Best Dressed

PR Girl Media hosted the 8th annual Lusaka July in September under the theme “A Purple Empire of Royals” on Sunday 3 September 2023 at the Lusaka Polo Club in Lusaka’s showgrounds. The event which has been popularly dubbed as “Zambia’s Met Gala” is a day of fashion and polo where attendants indulge in an afternoon of business networking, fashion showcases and entertainment. It is undoubtedly Zambia’s leading fashion event stopping the nation every year with millions of viewers glued to their television screens and phones in discussions of who is best-dressed and who isn’t!

The 8th edition of the prestigious event was supported by Zambian Breweries, Big Tree Beverages under the Trade Kings Group, Manda Hill, Intercontinental Hotel and ZAMTEL. The corporate partners curated memorable brand experiences overlooking the majestic polo fields where guests witnessed a thrilling match between Cape Town’s Val de Vie polo club and our very own Lusaka Polo Club.

Attracting a continental audience of over 50 million people, the Lusaka July 2023 was well attended by influential personalities in fashion and lifestyle such as Namibian Luis Munana, Tanzanian Gigi Money, Congolese Majoos, the Ugandan ABRYANZ, South African darlings Cooking With Zanele and the Lazy Makoti, Rwandese Fashion Designer Moshions as well as the legendary Laduma of South African Maxhosa.

The Managing Partners of PR Girl Media, Monde and Chishimba Nyambe have confirmed that the 9th edition of the Lusaka July will be held in September 2024 and will aim to attract even more international visitors to the event which will continue to promote Zambia as a desired tourist location for leisure activities.

Further details of the Lusaka July in September event can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social profiles using #LusakaJuly2023 and #VisitZambia.