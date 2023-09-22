The Katete Resident Magistrate, Elias Sakala, has adjourned a defilement case involving a 19-year -old boy of Gundamwala Village in Chief Mbang’ombe’s Chiefdom in Katete District of Eastern Province.

Magistrate Sakala said he was adjourning the case to September 22, 2023 for continued trial in order to ascertain the correct age of the suspect.

Magistrate Sakala directed the grandfather to the accused who happens to be the headman for Gundamwala Village to avail before the court evidence of the correct age for the accused.

“I adjourn this matter in order to ascertain his age. Bring the village register and his school register. Do not tamper with the books, just bring as it is. We are adjourning this matter to establish the age of the accused because when he took plea, he said he was 19 years of age but today he has changed to 18 years of age. So, matter adjourned to 22 September 2023,” he said.

Vincent Tembo is appearing before the Katete Magistrate court for defilement contrary to section 138 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the accused on the dates unknown but between 1st June 2022 and 12th August 2023 in Katete had unlawful carnal knowledge of a female juvenile under the age of 16.

Appearing before Magistrate Sakala, the female juvenile narrated the circumstances surrounding the case.

The victim stated that between the said dates, the accused asked her to be his girlfriend of which she agreed.

“It is from here that I had sex with him at his house in his bedroom around 20:00 hours. The sex was only once, we have never had from that time,” she told the court.