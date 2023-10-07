Two people have died after being buried alive as they were illegally mining copper in Mwalusoke village of Chasha area of Senior Chieftaness Nkomeshya Mukamambo II’s Chiefdom in Chongwe district.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Zambia Police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, stated that the accident occurred on 6th October 2023 around 10:00 hours.

Mr. Hamoonga identified the deceased as Chris Daka aged 36 and Andrew Chalembwa aged 30 who were both residents of Chimbwete village.

He added that on the material day, Chalimbana Police station received a report around 14:00 hours from Rebecca Banda of Muyobe area of Katoba ward who reported that two male persons were buried alive while mining illegally at Karlite minerals.

Mr. Hamoonga added that the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the University Teaching hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.