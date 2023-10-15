Today’s Scripture

Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths..

Proverbs 3:5–6, NKJV

Be Comfortable Not Knowing

Friend, faith says, “God, I don’t know how I’m going to raise these children, but I’m not going to live worried and stressed out. I don’t know how my business is going to make it, but I trust You when I don’t have the answer. I don’t see how my family can be restored, but I trust You when I don’t see a way. I realize I don’t have to know because You know, and You control the universe.” That attitude of faith is what allows God to do great things—to make ways where you don’t see a way. The fact is that He had the solution before you had the problem.

He could show you how it’s going to be resolved. He could give you all the details, but if He’s not, then it’s a test. He doesn’t want you to know right now. Will you be comfortable not knowing? Will you trust Him when you don’t see how it can happen?

You may have some things you don’t understand, can’t figure out, and don’t see an answer to. That’s okay. You don’t have to see it. Don’t get discouraged, and don’t start complaining. God is working behind the scenes. He’s about to make things happen that you didn’t see coming. It’s going to be out of the ordinary, unusual. You’re going to know it’s the goodness of God. Moses didn’t have all the answers. He didn’t know how the Israelites would make it through the desert, but God gave them manna to eat each morning, something like bread that formed on the ground. He brought water out of a rock—unusual, uncommon. He guided them with a cloud during the day and a pillar of fire at night. He brought the walls of Jericho down, not by them fighting, not by their own effort, but simply by the Israelites marching around the walls. They experienced supernatural protection and supernatural provision. Just because you don’t have the answer doesn’t mean God is not going to show up and do amazing things.

Reflection

Reflect on how you can Be Comfortable Not Knowing. From what you’ve read, how can you apply this to your life today? What about going forward?

Imagine you are in a situation where you would usually get frustrated or upset. Maybe it’s in traffic or a larger situation that you’ve been praying about for a while. Think and write about how this principle can bring you peace during these times.

Declaration

Today, I declare that my life is safe and secure in the hands of my Heavenly Father. I will trust in Him and be comfortable not knowing the details. I declare that God is working all things for my good, preparing me for things better than I can imagine. He goes before me to make crooked places straight, and He has not brought me this far to leave me. I declare that I will walk by faith and not by sight, knowing He will bring every promise to pass.

Prayer

Dear God, even though there are things I can’t understand or figure out, I trust in You. I might not see the answer yet, but I won’t lose faith. I won’t let discouragement or complaint enter my heart. I know You’re working behind the scenes. You’re preparing blessings that I can’t see coming, things out of the ordinary. I trust these blessings will be so unusual, so beautiful that I will know they are from You. I am looking forward to experiencing Your goodness, feeling it in my life, and knowing it’s on the way. Thank you, Lord. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

