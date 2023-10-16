Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company has embarked on rationing of water supply to its customers in Nakonde District owing to scarcity of fresh water caused by climate change and a growing population.

Chambeshi Public Relations Officer Masiye Mulenga said the extreme weather conditions have led to the partial drying up of the Nakonde river, forcing the water utility to implement measures to conserve the available water.

Ms Mulenga said this in a press statement made available to ZANIS in Nakonde today.

“Climate change has led to extreme weather events and consequently, the scarcity of fresh water. This has affected the stability and provision of clean water,” she stated.

She disclosed that the company is currently searching for an alternative water source to ensure a steady and reliable supply for the residents of Nakonde.

Ms Mulenga also mentioned that the company is collaborating with various stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the water supply challenges in the district.

The water utility Public Relations Officer further urged the residents in Nakonde to help conserve water by using the commodity efficiently and adopting water-saving practices in their daily lives.

Ms Mulenga encouraged the community to report any water leakages they come across, as these can significantly contribute to water loss in the area.

“As a utility company, we therefore would like to urge our customers to play a pivotal role in water conservation. They should report leakages promptly to prevent wastage,” she said.