FAZ National Division One side Chambishi Football Club has sent three assistant coaches on forced leave.

The trio includes first assistant coach Evans Mwaba, physical trainer Emmanuel Nakena and goalkeeper coach Jairus Mulenga.

Head coach Steven Mwansa has been maintained together with second assistant Ernest Mwelwa.

Club media officer David Muhanga said the changes to the Chambishi coaching bench was made by the executive committee in consultation with stakeholders.

Chambishi are placed eighth on the table with seven points in seven matches.

The Kalulushi outfits have posted seven draws.