Coach Ian Bakala believes his struggling Nkana side was improving despite failing to win so far in the FAZ Super Division season.

Nkana remained at the bottom of the table with three points in eight matches following a 1-1 against Napsa Stars in Lusaka on Saturday.

In a post-match comment, Bakala said Nkana must work harder to start winning matches.

He described the match against Napsa as tough while regretting the late goal Nkana allowed.

“It was a 50-50 match. Like you have seen we are building a team while Napsa have been together for a long time,” Bakala said.

“Going forward we just need to work extra hard. We will still pick up points it is just a phase. We have seen an improvement in the team. Today we scored first, I think the last games we were coming from behind,” he said.

Nkana are preparing to face Prison Leopards away in Kabwe this week.