In a contentious turn of events, the Patriotic Front (PF) held an Extraordinary General Conference at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre, where Miles Sampa was declared the Party President after securing over 2,000 votes, defeating six other candidates.
Miles Sampa, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Matero, emerged victorious and pledged to work towards uniting the party. His election comes amidst controversy and dispute within the PF, leading to a divided convention.
In a surprising twist, Sampa also appointed Morgan Ng’ona as the PF Secretary General, a decision that raised further eyebrows among party members.
Prior to Sampa’s victory, Robert Chabinga, the Member of Parliament for Mafinga, pledged his support for Sampa’s presidency, highlighting the existing internal divisions within the PF.
However, the PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, issued a statement expressing the party’s stance on the convention. He argued that the Extraordinary General Conference was illegal, and therefore, Miles Sampa remained suspended from the party. Mwamba emphasized that Sampa could not hold any official function or activity in the name of the Patriotic Front.
Mwamba’s statement suggested that the party’s constitution clearly outlines the procedures for calling and conducting General Conferences, and according to their interpretation, the convention was in violation of these rules.
The controversial nature of this Extraordinary General Conference has left the PF divided and in disarray, with uncertainty shrouding the future of the party.
Meanwhile, the Secretariat of the PF has urged members of the public to disregard the conference and the appointments made during it, setting the stage for potential legal and political battles in the days to come.
Those close to him must help Miles Sampa by taking him to Chainama Hospital.
And PF walks the path of MMD. The ballot box in 2026 will have two PFs and two MMDs
Zambians never learn anything. Doing the same things but expecting different result is outright 1ns@nity. This is MMD part 2, the beginning of the end. We know how this movie will end. First it will go through the courts and then the defections will start and possibly a new party will come out of it and the leader of that party will have an agenda of destruction to the other party and so on. Guys this is getting boring. Zambians now know that you people are in politics to eat full-stop.
The blame lies on Edgar Lungu. He should have allowed the party to freely hold a convention. Otherwise all this is rubbish. Lungu came from the Upnd and like Nevas Mumba has destroyed MMD, he seems hellbent to destroy the PF.
The failure by the ruling party to steer our country to prosperity does not only lie upon that party’s incompetence but on lack of a vibrant opposition.
With a clown like Sampa, how do we put Upnd on their toes?
Why ecl so quiet
I will fight anyone who tries to stop these criminals from fighting each other
kkkkkk uluse kuli ba Sampa. Some of these things we do aweee kweena mwandini, ba author nabeve ati PF president the same Miles was saying they are holding a party convention on the 28th october,but why on 24th on the Independence Day with state security mmmmm kkkkkk those gimicks are for kids not mature people. We know the chase here.All they want is ECL to declare his intentions so that when that is done,then immunity will be removed and start persuing him.That will not happen you slow thinking……… ,concentrate on reducing the price of mealie meal and fuel period.
kkkkkk who was he competting with by the way…………….
Exactly my question
Did those delegates even add up to 3000? I seriously doubt it. Zambia is a comedy
Zambia is not a comedy. PF is a comedy show!
Museum parties – UNIP, MMD, PF
And after 2026 UPND will join the museum. All parties that rule Zambia end up in Museuam the moment it’s president loses election.
Which is not good at all. You end up with the same people with different names but same old habits.
This is typical of a confused and chainama case and terribly tribal political party.
Miles want to be president as quickly as possible. There is no short cut to presidency unless your brain does not function properly. He is behaving like a dog on heat. Bola panshi!!! Just go and compete with your friends in real battles. Not that makeshift conference.
What a shame!!!!!!!!!!!!! You need to understander the same thing Sampa Miles lost presidency with Gay Scotish in the same manner. ECL won that year just remember……….. But for lets spare ECL for states Man not Republican president.
The only reason there’s likely to be drama in Court is that we’ve a useless judiciary whose officers don’t deserve the decorum conferred on them. Further, Zambia has got the most useless lawyers who can’t even tell the difference between 2 and Z. They’ve failed to give us credible Constitution, they’ve failed to sort out Vedanta criminality, they’ve failed to agree whether Lungu is retired or not. They’re just good at giving excuses. Is there anything that we can do correctly and without any controversy? There’s chaos in the Ministries of Mines, Health, Local Government, Agriculture and Infrastructure
I think there is no need to blame Hon Sampa here, ECL came to the helm of PF through few people in Kabwe raising their hands. So, in this case history has just repeated itself.
How come it’s a bad thing now to do what ECL and company did in Kabwe in 2015, then where is the fairness?
Let us be fair here not be one sided. This game was started by ECL & Company in Kabwe in 2015, people who are complaining now it’s their time feel how bad that strategy was.
Just move on people no need to complain
Us who have known Miles since he was a baby know that he suffers from autism. He is mentally unstable bordering on retardation. Just go watch his so-called baba tv. You will see the madness I am talking about. He thought he deserved presidency because he was our founding father’s nephew but even MCS didn’t think he was a leader
YOU HAVE VERBAL DIARRHEA WITH NO SUBSTANCE
On his own he is nothing. When he went back to his uncle’s party, pleading, sobbing, weeping, I knew he is spineless and unprincipled. What vibrance will he bring on board?
And how come this convention was allowed and given police protection? Upnd should concentrate on improving the well being of our country instead of wasting valuable time and resources on destabilizing the opposition. I used to think there no fontini people in Upnd. I have been proven wrong.
Upnd should not bank on an imbecile to destabilize the PF. Sampa has got brains of a seven year old boy and it won’t take long before he does something opposite to he’s doing now. Past history has proved that.
Having said Lungu should assist his to convene a general conference to elect his replacement…. he should not hold people to ransom.
ECL IS A WEAK CHARACTER THAT IS WHY HE DOESNT COME OUT IN THE OPEN
ALSO HE IS NOT ALONE VYING FOR PRESIDENT
A WHOLE BUNCH OF THEM ARE WORKING UNDER GROUND
Forgive him he’s human without character of decision making.
Our leaders were supposed to be fighting poverty, lack of jobs and other ills. Alas, flush with cash, they are scrambling for political survival! When he promised to fix the economy, is this what he meant? Too unforgivingly greedy. This watershed on Zambia’s 59th blast has nowhere to go but bigger, whether the ‘new party’ will flourish or fail. What an utopian independence fest gift!
This is a repeat of MMD 2011. I wonder what the surprise from most people here is all about. This is PF. That’s how they do things. Lungu became president in similar manner. While guy Scot and team were organising a convention, the convention was held and lungu was declared president.
Michael sata was unchallenged until his death. This is zambian politics. It’s funny like that. It laughs in the face of democracy.
Bakumana ne mingalato
Ever since the current UPND presidency was floated, has he ever been challenged? What democracy isn’t laughable here? UPND smells the same stench in Zambia. Besides, isn’t the PF politics viewed as standard for UPND. Why must we be surprised?
……….
Sampa only took the incentive after the tribal supremacists dinasors of the PF far right kept fighting each other and hoping for a lungu come back………
Well done Sampa………
Now banish all those old tribal supremacist theiving dinasors of the PF far right to the dustbins f history