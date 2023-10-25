In a contentious turn of events, the Patriotic Front (PF) held an Extraordinary General Conference at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre, where Miles Sampa was declared the Party President after securing over 2,000 votes, defeating six other candidates.

Miles Sampa, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Matero, emerged victorious and pledged to work towards uniting the party. His election comes amidst controversy and dispute within the PF, leading to a divided convention.

In a surprising twist, Sampa also appointed Morgan Ng’ona as the PF Secretary General, a decision that raised further eyebrows among party members.

Prior to Sampa’s victory, Robert Chabinga, the Member of Parliament for Mafinga, pledged his support for Sampa’s presidency, highlighting the existing internal divisions within the PF.

However, the PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, issued a statement expressing the party’s stance on the convention. He argued that the Extraordinary General Conference was illegal, and therefore, Miles Sampa remained suspended from the party. Mwamba emphasized that Sampa could not hold any official function or activity in the name of the Patriotic Front.

Mwamba’s statement suggested that the party’s constitution clearly outlines the procedures for calling and conducting General Conferences, and according to their interpretation, the convention was in violation of these rules.

The controversial nature of this Extraordinary General Conference has left the PF divided and in disarray, with uncertainty shrouding the future of the party.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat of the PF has urged members of the public to disregard the conference and the appointments made during it, setting the stage for potential legal and political battles in the days to come.