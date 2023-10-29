Today’s Scripture

What then? If some did not believe, their unbelief will not nullify the faithfulness of God, will it?

Romans 3:3, NASB

Be Deaf to Unbelief

Friend, sometimes we’re longing for a family member to believe in us and cheer us on or for a friend to encourage us, but it’s just the opposite. There will be people who are close to you who don’t think you can accomplish what God put in your heart. You have to say as Paul did, “So what if they don’t believe? I love them, but I’m going to be deaf to their unbelief.” These are tests we have to pass. You don’t need them to believe in you. Be respectful, but be deaf to their unbelief. The quicker you get rid of it, the better you’ll be. If you dwell on it, it will become a lie that infects your thinking. You can’t play defeat in your mind and have victory. You can’t think sickness and have health. You can’t dwell on thoughts of lack and have abundance. The way you keep the infection out is by dwelling on what God says about you: “You are strong, talented, and valuable. Your future is bright. Your dreams are on the way.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can take control of my thought life and stop allowing negative thoughts to enter. Thank You that I can be deaf to the unbelief that comes my way from the people in my life. Help me to be respectful, but help me to get rid of any lies before they infect my thinking. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]