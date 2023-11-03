A dark day in Zambia’s democracy as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema survives Police shooting on his way to church
Changes at the Police Service Confirm PF Murdered the Innocent Citizens -UPND
Joseph Kaunda was executed; murdered by the very people who were supposed to protect to him-HH
Two arrested journalists likely to be charged with defamation of President Michael Sata-MISA
By Memory Siabonga
A deliberate distraction from the many unfulfilled promises by the New Doom government. This stupidi article will not solve the problems we are going through
There is need to round up all those who were giving those instructions for the PF Police and PF cadre brutality we witnessed in the dark PF misrule
This is callous as the PF never committed these crimes alone, the UPND were very active participants. Those of us that lost more than a relative in Southern Province at the hands of UPND supporters still await justice from HH and his government. Cheap propaganda won’t redeem him. The PF didn’t kill Kungo in broad daylight and it’s not the PF that are protecting his murderers. God will one day answer our prayers
Anyway that is true brutal PF government at full gear I do not think a true Zambian can vote for these criminals.
How can a sitting government gass it’s own citizens? We should not allow the gassing to go unpunished. The reckless borrowing should not go unpunished either. We need to create strong precedent to ward of criminals from politics
PF was the most brutal regime to have ever graced the Zambian landscape. Never again please please
Brutal regime PF was, and who pulled the trigger in Mapenzi Chibulo’s murder. And others?