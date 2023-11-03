A reminder of the turbulent past under PF

Police preventing UPND from campaigning in Kaoma
The 42 Fire Trucks costing $1million a piece

The Late Joseph Kaunda put to rest

A dark day in Zambia’s democracy as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema survives Police shooting on his way to church

Changes at the Police Service Confirm PF Murdered the Innocent Citizens -UPND

Joseph Kaunda was executed; murdered by the very people who were supposed to protect to him-HH

Two arrested journalists likely to be charged with defamation of President Michael Sata-MISA

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) cadres carry a mock
coffin in protest against the continued stay of Wynter Kabimba as the
ruling party’s secretary-general in Lusaka yesterday

PF cadres in Kasama
A vehicle, owned by PF cadres that was trailing Mr. Hichilema’s convoy
Police trying to quell Kitwe Riots
Police move in to arrest protesters
HH leads the UPND leadership in visiting GBM who has been locked up in Ndola Central Police
HH and GBM
Mazabuka residents hiding in maize fields during the recent riots after two people were killed by the police.

By Memory Siabonga

  1. A deliberate distraction from the many unfulfilled promises by the New Doom government. This stupidi article will not solve the problems we are going through

    2
    2

    • There is need to round up all those who were giving those instructions for the PF Police and PF cadre brutality we witnessed in the dark PF misrule

      1

  2. This is callous as the PF never committed these crimes alone, the UPND were very active participants. Those of us that lost more than a relative in Southern Province at the hands of UPND supporters still await justice from HH and his government. Cheap propaganda won’t redeem him. The PF didn’t kill Kungo in broad daylight and it’s not the PF that are protecting his murderers. God will one day answer our prayers

    2
    2

  4. How can a sitting government gass it’s own citizens? We should not allow the gassing to go unpunished. The reckless borrowing should not go unpunished either. We need to create strong precedent to ward of criminals from politics

