Zambia posted its second consecutive defeat at the 2023 Victoria Cup in Uganda.

The Lawrence Njovu coached team on Wednesday lost to Kenya by 36-12 at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

Zambia started the 3-nation Victoria Cup 30-8 loss to hosts Uganda last Saturday.

Kenya will now face Uganda in the last match of on Saturday at King’s Park Arena in Kampala.